FIFA World Cup 2022 Nora Fatehi copied Urvashi Rautela’s 4-year-old outfit gets trolled

9XM / Entertainment News  / FIFA World Cup 2022 Nora Fatehi copied Urvashi Rautela’s 4-year-old outfit gets trolled

FIFA World Cup 2022 Nora Fatehi copied Urvashi Rautela’s 4-year-old outfit gets trolled

In today’s era, the design and look of a particular outfit aren’t the only criteria for choosing it. It is advisable to use Google and make sure someone else hadn’t worn the same thing, at least in the recent past, else one might get trolled and bow actress Nora fatehi has gone into the trollers’ list as she copied the same dress worn by actress Urvashi rautela.

Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is undoubtedly a fashion icon, always donning every outfit and the audience go wow over her appearance and persona.
Recently, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was seen at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, for the performance, she opted for an embellished black dress that featured frills. little did she know the outfit was already worn by Urvashi Rautela four years ago. Urvashi accessorized the outfit with Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, creating a gorgeous combination, looks absolutely alluring. When Urvashi has worn the outfit in 2019 she made the fans go crazy over her looks as she always does.

Well, sometimes the celebs don’t get to know, but the fashion police always have their eyes open. On that Nora fatehi getting trolled by the netizens saying the outfit is copied. it is obvious that many celebs end up wearing similar outfits at different events but always get caught by the fashion police over donning the same outfit. fans took to Nora fatehi’s social media and started trolling the actress for copying actress Urvashi rautela’s outfit for such a big event that one of the trollers commented “this dress was already worn by @urvashirautela a few years ago #copied”, “looking fab 🔥 but @urvashirautela wore the same dress 4 years ago and now she has worn it 😜😅”. we can definitely say that Urvashi rautela is a true fashion icon of the industry.

20

Dec

09:43
Print
Entertainment News
No Comments

Leave a Comment

ABOUT 9XM

Welcome to 9XM Music Channel India’s preferred bollywood music destination! Get your daily dose of Bollywood Entertainment with latest hindi songs, latest bollywood news, hindi movie trailers, bollywood gossip, Live Online TV, music videos and much more.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.

TWITTER

Twitter Tweets Powered By Weblizar

FACEBOOK

9XM

Contact Us

9X Media Pvt. Ltd.Urmi Corporate Park,
1st Floor, Solaris – D,
Opp. L & T Gate No. 6,
Saki Vihar Road,
Powai,
Mumbai – 400 072
Tel: +91-22-6601 9999
Fax:+91-22-6601 9898
Email: club@9xm.in
Website: www.9xmedia.in