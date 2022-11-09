Did You Know this about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Zindagi Na milegi Dobara, a movie which resonates with everyone, the showcases stressed and hectic work Life of Arjun aka Hrithik even on a holiday, a friend who is always the scapegoat in a group this role was played by the talented Abhay deol and with Farhan Akhtar doling out Life lessons as they took this bachelorette trip in Bylanes of Spain and had the most amazing time of their life. All this while realizing the true essence of life is living in the moment which was beautifully described and executed by Zoya Akhtar.

But did you know that ZNMD(Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) was the reason that Spain got a massive Boost is their Tourism. It so happened that the essence of Spain, their Life style, culture, festivals was so beautifully captured in the movie that post the movies release as reported by their Study Spains tourism shot up by 65 percent.

Universities of Spain included Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as a case study in their marketing management courses.

The Tomatina tomato fight festival was compared to the Indian “HOLI” festival celebrated here in India and people were eager to experience it themselves and be a part of this celebration. The San Fermin (Pamplona Bull Run) is as popular as it is controversial; the running of the bulls is the main attraction in this famous celebration .Zoya Akhtar included this festival in the movie while making it look effortless and fun.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin along with Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar