Bigg Boss 16: Popular actor Vishal Singh opens up about Tina Datta’s game on COLORS’ BB; says he can see her in the top three

9XM / Entertainment News  / Bigg Boss 16: Popular actor Vishal Singh opens up about Tina Datta’s game on COLORS’ BB; says he can see her in the top three
10

Nov

Bigg Boss 16: Popular actor Vishal Singh opens up about Tina Datta’s game on COLORS’ BB; says he can see her in the top three

One contestant in the house of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ who has been calm despite the chaos in the house is Tina Datta. She has proven to be among the most resilient competitors by enduring nominations, betrayals, and heated exchanges. She has a great rapport with all the contestants of the season and has won the hearts of viewers with her wit and presence of mind. While it will be interesting to watch her journey on India’s favourite reality show, her friend and popular television actor Vishal Singh shared his thoughts on her game in it.

Vishal Singh says,”This season, I haven’t watched a lot of Bigg Boss, but from what I have seen, Tina is playing very well, and I believe she is one of the strongest contestants. She’s playing her game well and she’s standing her ground at the same time. I like how Tina even when she fights which she does rarely, has a respectful way to do so and never forgets herself. She has good equation with most of the housemates. Without a doubt, Tina belongs in the top three.”

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, and Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

08:52
Print
Entertainment News
Post Tags:
No Comments

Leave a Comment

ABOUT 9XM

Welcome to 9XM Music Channel India’s preferred bollywood music destination! Get your daily dose of Bollywood Entertainment with latest hindi songs, latest bollywood news, hindi movie trailers, bollywood gossip, Live Online TV, music videos and much more.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.

TWITTER

Twitter Tweets Powered By Weblizar

FACEBOOK

9XM

Contact Us

9X Media Pvt. Ltd.Urmi Corporate Park,
1st Floor, Solaris – D,
Opp. L & T Gate No. 6,
Saki Vihar Road,
Powai,
Mumbai – 400 072
Tel: +91-22-6601 9999
Fax:+91-22-6601 9898
Email: club@9xm.in
Website: www.9xmedia.in