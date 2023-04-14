9XM Contest – SELFIE KHEENCHO Iphone JEETO

9XM Viewers! We’ve got some exciting news to share with you. Our favourite music channel, 9XM, is now available on channel no. 4 on DD Free Dish. And to celebrate this change, we’re running an awesome contest! All you need to do is tune in to 9XM, take a selfie with the channel screen in the background, and send it to us on WhatsApp-9930939327.Sounds easy, right? There are some amazing prizes up for grabs, including a brand-new iPhone 11! So, what are you waiting for? Start clicking those selfies and send them to us!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1 Tune in to 9XM

2 Take a selfie with the channel screen in the background

3 Send the selfie to the displayed WhatsApp number: 9930939327. Remember to include your full name,

age, and city in the message

4 Keep watching 9XM for the announcement of the winners!

5 One lucky winner will receive a brand new iPhone

6 Many other cool prizes are up for grabs – We can announce 1 winner every week for the other GOODIES

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

“Selfie Kheencho Iphone Jeeto Contest” (“Contest”) will be held and promoted on “9XM” TV channel (“Channel”), and Instagram – @9xmindia (https://www.instagram.com/9xmindia/), Face Book @9xm.in (https://www.facebook.com/9xm.in), Twitter – @9xmHaqSe (https://twitter.com/9xmHaqSe) and https://www.9xmedia.in/ a Channel and website/ digital pages, owned and operated by 9X Media Private Limited (“9X MEDIA”), as stated hereunder:

1. Viewers interested in participating in the Contest can tune in to 9XM channel, take a selfie with the

channel screen in the background, and send it to 9X Media on WhatsApp No. 9930939327 as detailed in these rules.

2. The Contest will be held on the Channel from 10AM (IST) on 14th April 2023 and shall conclude at 8 PM on 14TH MAY 2023 (both inclusive)

3. The Contest is open to viewers of 18 years of age and above, residents of India Only.

4. Viewers/participants, who are interested in participating and qualifying in the Contest, will be required to tune in to 9XM channel, take a selfie with the channel screen in the background, and send it along with Viewers/participant’s full name, age, and city in the message to 9X MEDIA on WhatsApp.No. 9930939327

5. With respect to the Contest, 9X Media shall at its discretion select 1 (One only) winner for an iphone during the Contest period. One Winner, every week wins other Goodies/Gifts, during the term of contest, among the viewer/participant (s), who has validly participated in the Contest, at 9X Media’s discretion.

6. Winner will be announced every week on digital pages of 9XM, at 9X Media’s discretion. Winner of iphone will be announced during the Contest period.

7. Participants/winners cannot use abusive /foul, defamatory, deliberate language and anything obscene/ derogatory and affecting integrity of the Nation, President and Judiciary in the entries. Such entries would be disqualified.

8. Any obscene/ derogatory entries will be disqualified.

9. The Winners shall not raise any dispute with regard to the Prize, in any manner whatsoever, including but not limited to the value of the Prize and/or otherwise with 9X MEDIA.

10. 9X MEDIA and/or Channel will not be responsible for any technical default or unavoidable circumstances or any other reason of whatsoever nature that may be faced by the viewers/participants during the time of their participation in the Contest.

11. The Channel and/or 9X MEDIA reserves the right to withdraw the Contest and/or change the timing and/or date of the Contest or otherwise at any time without giving any prior notice thereof to the viewers and/ or participant and/ or winners and /or otherwise.

12. All and any incidental costs direct and/or indirect, if any, in relation to the Contest, shall be borne by the viewers/participants and in no manner whatsoever shall 9X MEDIA and/or Channel, be responsible for the same.

13. For the purpose of these rules,

“Prizes” means one iPhone 11 and/or Goodies/Gifts, at 9X Media’s discretion.

a. All applicable taxes shall be borne by the Winners alone.

b. All tariffs, , if any, as applicable shall be borne by viewers/participants.

14. The Viewers/participants/Winners agree that the video/ image/ selfie of any nature with regard to the Viewers/participants/Winners and entries/character, Idea, video, if any shall vest with 9X, including but not limited to all intellectual property rights and any other rights for worldwide and in perpetuity.