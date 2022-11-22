Sidhika Sharma Celebrates Her Birthday In Dubai At Burj Khalifa In A Grand Luxurious Way, Says, ”I want to work more on an individual level and learn new things

The most memorable moments in anyone’s life are their birthdays. Our stunning actress, Sidhika Sharma, spends her birthday with her loved ones at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and shares her most unabashedly candid birthday resolution.

Actress Sidhika Sharma, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations in Dubai at the Burj Khalifa. What caught our attention was this stunning beauty and her cake. The actress got a cake that perfectly shows her love for high-luxury brands. From Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Christian Dior to Versace. The cake had it all. The actress spent her birthday with her most special ones, and when asked about her birthday resolution, the actress said, “For me, birthday resolutions are very important, every year I try to incorporate a few things that I want to work on. And this year, I want to work more on an individual level and learn new things. I plan to work even harder for myself and my family. And also to stay happy and grounded. As you all know, I am a shopaholic and I love to buy brands. So here’s looking forward to buying the entire Louis Vuitton collection hahaha and well, to eat a lot of cake.”

Sidhika is seen flaunting her toned curves in a deep-neck mini-black dress. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look. Flushed cheeks, nude lips, and gorgeous kohl eyes. She kept her tresses flowing in light curls and paired this outfit with a Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Take a look at Sidhika’s birthday celebration,

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClOlglkyE3a/

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor. She was also seen in a music video with Kaushal Tandon in Yaad Jab Aati Hai. Apart from that Sidhika Sharma did numerous songs like Manazoor Bewafaiyan, Chan Nalon Sohna with Gippy Garewal, and many more. She will also soon be seen on screen in Bollywood, which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects in the pipeline for this actor, which will be announced soon.