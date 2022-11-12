Urvashi Rautela officially confirmed for 300cr film Waltair Veerayya along with megastar Chiranjeevi – Shares picture

9XM / Entertainment News  / Urvashi Rautela officially confirmed for 300cr film Waltair Veerayya along with megastar Chiranjeevi – Shares picture
12

Nov

Urvashi Rautela officially confirmed for 300cr film Waltair Veerayya along with megastar Chiranjeevi – Shares picture

Urvashi Rautela is the youngest superstar in the Bollywood industry and is making her way around the world with her hard work and dedication. The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona. The actress has made her way into the hearts of the audience because of her intense work and love for acting. Urvashi is making her way in the Tollywood industry as well, and now the actress is going to be seen in Waltair Veerayyaa. Directed by Bobby Kolli which is an upcoming action entertainer ‘

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck1X1coIEcW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of herself along with the megastar Chiranjeevi where the duo is seen smiling together happily for the picture, sharing the picture Urvashi wrote, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya 🎥 🫶🏻”

Urvashi is seen donning a red satin shirt along with pink denim, with subtle makeup and her hair straight in curls, whereas the megastar is wearing a white T-shirt along with denim. The duo looked very happy while posing for the picture, and we can’t wait to see this pair on screen.

As per the sources, the actress is going to be seen playing the character of a Navy officer, as the source reveals, “Urvashi has been roped in or the film by the makers of Pushpa 2, and the actress has been offered the character of a Navy officer, where she will be seen doing a strong yet very intense role. She will be seen along with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. Urvashi has started shooting for her role”.

https://instagram.com/kadam_sagar_photography_?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The film has all the masala that it hopes to have as an action entertainer. The film is largely produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while G.K. Mohan is its co-producer. ‘Walter Veeraiah’ is planned to release next year.

08:01
Print
Entertainment News
Post Tags:
No Comments

Leave a Comment

ABOUT 9XM

Welcome to 9XM Music Channel India’s preferred bollywood music destination! Get your daily dose of Bollywood Entertainment with latest hindi songs, latest bollywood news, hindi movie trailers, bollywood gossip, Live Online TV, music videos and much more.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.
Your fix of addictive bollywood music & humor with animated characters like Bade-Chote, Bheegi Billi & Betel Nuts.

TWITTER

Twitter Tweets Powered By Weblizar

FACEBOOK

9XM

Contact Us

9X Media Pvt. Ltd.Urmi Corporate Park,
1st Floor, Solaris – D,
Opp. L & T Gate No. 6,
Saki Vihar Road,
Powai,
Mumbai – 400 072
Tel: +91-22-6601 9999
Fax:+91-22-6601 9898
Email: club@9xm.in
Website: www.9xmedia.in