What! Urvashi Rautela’s airport look costed a whopping amount in which you can easily buy a four wheeler

Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood’s youngest superstar is well-known for her fashion choices. The stunning actor is widely adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. She has unquestionably established the most stylish example for Gen Z women. Recently, the gorgeous celebrity was sighted at the Mumbai airport, where she once more won the hearts of her admirers with her fashionable clothes.

Urvashi was seen wearing a body-hugging, full-sleeved, black iki chic stylish mini dress with a square neckline and silver tassels at the bottom. The garment cost about 30,000. Urvashi selected a straightforward cosmetic style to enhance her looks. The actress was wearing a gorgeous outfit that let her long, toned legs stand out. Urvashi looks sensational and radiant in her glamorous outfit as she strikes a candid pose.

She paired her look with a Fendi x Versace Gold Baroque & FF Motif Fendace Sunshine Tote Bag worth 5 lakhs. She wore a Chanel bracelet, earrings, and sunglasses to complete the ultra-chic set, with the accessories alone costing 3 lakhs. the entire airport look costed worth 8.5 lakhs. There is no question in our minds that she looks amazing and amazes us. She welcomed her admirers and the photographers in a very beautiful and happy manner.

On the work front, Urvashi has recently signed a film with Pushpa 2 producer along with south superstar Chiranjivi in an action entertainer “Waltair Veeerayya”. She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Ram Pothineni. Urvashi will be seen in ‘Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single